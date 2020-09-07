Freeze Warning issued September 7 at 5:48PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 21 expected.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until midnight MDT tonight.
For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Freezing
temperatures could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly
damage unprotected irrigation systems.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.