Freeze Warning issued September 7 at 6:11PM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts in excess of 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Idaho Falls, Ammon,
Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM MDT this
evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines
and can cause damage to structures. Widespread power outages
are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles, RVs and trucks with trailers. Frost and
freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving
visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra
caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on
area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get
off the water.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.