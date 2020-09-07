Freeze Warning issued September 7 at 6:43PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected irrigation systems.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.