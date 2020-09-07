High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 10:23PM MDT until September 8 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving
visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra
caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on
area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get
off the water.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.