High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 10:23PM MDT until September 8 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts in excess of 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Idaho Falls, Ammon,

Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American

Falls, Burley and Heyburn.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. For

the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines

and can cause damage to structures. Widespread power outages

are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles, RVs and trucks with trailers. Frost and

freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation

and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving

visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra

caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on

area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get

off the water.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.