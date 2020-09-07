High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 11:25AM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…VERY STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE JACKSON VALLEY TONIGHT…

.A VERY STRONG COLD FRONT WILL USHER IN VERY STRONG WINDS IN ITS

WAKE FOR THE JACKSON VALLEY TONIGHT.

* WHAT…North winds 40 to 50 mph with SOME gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please keep two hands on your steering

wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.