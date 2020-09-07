High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 1:22PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM MDT this

evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines

and can cause damage to structures. Widespread power outages

are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles, RVs and trucks with trailers. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving visibility

during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra caution in

these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on area

waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get off the

water.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.