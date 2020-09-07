High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 1:22PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts exceeding 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Dubois and Spencer

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines

and can cause damage to structures. Widespread power outages are

possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles, RVs and trucks with trailers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving visibility

during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra caution in

these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on area

waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get off the

water.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.