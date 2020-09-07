High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 3:45PM MDT until September 8 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 21 expected.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until midnight MDT tonight.

For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Freezing

temperatures could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly

damage unprotected irrigation systems.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.