High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 4:06PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…VERY STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE JACKSON VALLEY AND UPPER
GREEN RIVER BASIN FOOTHILLS TONIGHT…
.A very strong cold front will bring high wind across Jackson Hole
and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills tonight.
* WHAT…North winds 40 to 50 mph with some gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please keep two hands on your steering
wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.
Use caution if traveling. In a parking lot, park into the wind to
minimize the possibility of you car door hitting another vehicle
Comments