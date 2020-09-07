High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 4:27AM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts exceeding 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 11 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.