High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 6:11PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts exceeding 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Dubois and Spencer.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines
and can cause damage to structures. Widespread power outages
are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles, RVs and trucks with trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving
visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra
caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on
area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get
off the water.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.