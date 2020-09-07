High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 6:11PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts exceeding 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Dubois and Spencer.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines

and can cause damage to structures. Widespread power outages

are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles, RVs and trucks with trailers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving

visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra

caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on

area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get

off the water.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.