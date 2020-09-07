High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 6:11PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,

Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving

visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra

caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on

area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get

off the water.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.