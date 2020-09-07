High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 6:11PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
expected. For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40
mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
and Oakley
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM MDT this
evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving
visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra
caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on
area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get
off the water.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
