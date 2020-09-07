High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 6:11PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

expected. For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

and Oakley

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM MDT this

evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving

visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra

caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on

area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get

off the water.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.