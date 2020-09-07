High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 9:05PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…VERY STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE JACKSON VALLEY AND UPPER

GREEN RIVER BASIN FOOTHILLS TONIGHT…

.A very strong cold front will bring high wind across Jackson

Hole and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills tonight.

* WHAT…North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could cause tree damage. Power outages

could also occur. Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please keep two hands on your steering

wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.

Use caution if traveling. In a parking lot, park into the wind to

minimize the possibility of you car door hitting another vehicle.