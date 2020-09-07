Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 3:18AM MDT until September 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Gusty Winds will create erratic fire
behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 11 to 15 percent.
* HAINES INDEX: 5 to 6 or high potential for large plume
dominated fire growth.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.