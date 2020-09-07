Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 4:34AM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…EXTREMELY WINDY TODAY WITH PASSAGE OF A STRONG COLD FRONT…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* TIMING…Noon to 11 pm Monday.
* WINDS…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph. Gusts may
exceed 55 mph in the afternoon and early evening, especially
across the Upper Snake River Valley region.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 17 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and low relative
humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread on new and
existing fires. Explosive fire spread may occur from the strong
wind gusts expected. Rapid wind shift associated with frontal
passage will change direction of fire spread.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.