Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 3:36PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Gusty northerly wind will usher in colder air across the

region tonight. Widespread light rain will mix with or change

to snow early Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals will generally be

around one inch or less.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming.

* WHEN…Tonight through Tuesday Morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People should be prepared for a sudden

change to wet and cold conditions with some snow and gusty

winds. Strong wind gusts will occur tonight in the Jackson

Valley and potentially the foothills around Pinedale.