Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 3:36PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Gusty northerly wind will usher in colder air across the
region tonight. Widespread light rain will mix with or change
to snow early Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals will generally be
around one inch or less.
* WHERE…Far western Wyoming.
* WHEN…Tonight through Tuesday Morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People should be prepared for a sudden
change to wet and cold conditions with some snow and gusty
winds. Strong wind gusts will occur tonight in the Jackson
Valley and potentially the foothills around Pinedale.
