Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 6:49AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…A very strong cold front will pull south into northwest

areas today and move southward across the entire area this

evening, ushering in much colder temperatures. Overall snowfall

amounts will be light, generally a trace to 2 inches even in

the mountains.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming.

* WHEN…This afternoon through Tuesday Morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People recreating on this holiday weekend

need to be prepared for a sudden change to cold and wet

conditions. Strong gusty winds will be possible tonight.