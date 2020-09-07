Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 6:49AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…A very strong cold front will pull south into northwest
areas today and move southward across the entire area this
evening, ushering in much colder temperatures. Overall snowfall
amounts will be light, generally a trace to 2 inches even in
the mountains.
* WHERE…Far western Wyoming.
* WHEN…This afternoon through Tuesday Morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People recreating on this holiday weekend
need to be prepared for a sudden change to cold and wet
conditions. Strong gusty winds will be possible tonight.
