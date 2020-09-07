Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 10:23PM MDT until September 8 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace,
Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Howe, Arco, Mackay,
Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Copper Basin, Hailey,
Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving
visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra
caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on
area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get
off the water.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.