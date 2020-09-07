Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 10:23PM MDT until September 8 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,

McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,

Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace,

Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,

Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Howe, Arco, Mackay,

Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Copper Basin, Hailey,

Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving

visibility during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra

caution in these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on

area waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get

off the water.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.