Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 10:33AM MDT until September 8 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to
Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.