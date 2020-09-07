Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 11:25AM MDT until September 8 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to

Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.