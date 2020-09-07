Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 1:22PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,

Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston,

Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,

Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,

Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Howe, Arco,

Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Copper Basin,

Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving visibility

during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra caution in

these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on area

waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get off the

water.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.