Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 1:22PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 34 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and
Oakley
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving visibility
during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra caution in
these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on area
waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get off the
water.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.