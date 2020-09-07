Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 2:12PM MDT until September 8 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT….For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 21 expected
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. For
the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected irrigation systems.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.