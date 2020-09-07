Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 4:27AM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Oakley, Rockland,
Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier,
Soda Springs, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Arco,
Howe, Mackay, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 11 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.