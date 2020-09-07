Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 12:26PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the
South…
.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact
the Cowboy State Monday afternoon through Tuesday. A strong cold
front will continue to push south Monday, reaching southwest
Wyoming by the evening. Precipitation will begin over the north
Monday afternoon before spreading into central Wyoming Monday
evening. Mountain areas will see the precipitation as snow by late
Monday afternoon. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is
expected to begin as rain before changing to snow some time Monday
evening. This changeover could occur very quickly depending upon
elevation. Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east
of the Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of
central Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late Monday
night into Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the
south through Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to
northeasterly wind will also accompany the cold front.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy
roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to
trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as
the teens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.