Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 12:26PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact

the Cowboy State Monday afternoon through Tuesday. A strong cold

front will continue to push south Monday, reaching southwest

Wyoming by the evening. Precipitation will begin over the north

Monday afternoon before spreading into central Wyoming Monday

evening. Mountain areas will see the precipitation as snow by late

Monday afternoon. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is

expected to begin as rain before changing to snow some time Monday

evening. This changeover could occur very quickly depending upon

elevation. Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east

of the Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of

central Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late Monday

night into Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the

south through Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to

northeasterly wind will also accompany the cold front.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy

roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to

trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as

the teens.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

