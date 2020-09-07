Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 12:26PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the
South…
.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact
the Cowboy State Monday afternoon through Tuesday. A strong cold
front will continue to push south Monday, reaching southwest
Wyoming by the evening. Precipitation will begin over the north
Monday afternoon before spreading into central Wyoming Monday
evening. Mountain areas will see the precipitation as snow by late
Monday afternoon. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is
expected to begin as rain before changing to snow some time Monday
evening. This changeover could occur very quickly depending upon
elevation. Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east
of the Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of
central Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late Monday
night into Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the
south through Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to
northeasterly wind will also accompany the cold front.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS… Mountain recreation could be life threatening to
those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.