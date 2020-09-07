Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 12:26PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact

the Cowboy State Monday afternoon through Tuesday. A strong cold

front will continue to push south Monday, reaching southwest

Wyoming by the evening. Precipitation will begin over the north

Monday afternoon before spreading into central Wyoming Monday

evening. Mountain areas will see the precipitation as snow by late

Monday afternoon. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is

expected to begin as rain before changing to snow some time Monday

evening. This changeover could occur very quickly depending upon

elevation. Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east

of the Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of

central Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late Monday

night into Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the

south through Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to

northeasterly wind will also accompany the cold front.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS… Mountain recreation could be life threatening to

those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions.

