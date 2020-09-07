Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 3:57PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact

the Cowboy State tonight through Tuesday. A strong cold front

will continue to push south Monday, reaching southwest Wyoming by

the evening. Precipitation over the Bighorn Basin will spread

into central Wyoming Monday evening. Mountain areas will see snow,

while the lower elevations can expect the rain to change to snow

between sunset Monday and very early Tuesday morning. This

changeover could occur very quickly depending upon elevation.

Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east of the

Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of central

Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late Monday night into

Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the south through

Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to northeasterly wind

will also accompany the cold front.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with lesser amounts near Cokeville. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy

roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to

trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as

the teens.

