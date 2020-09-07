Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 3:57PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the
South…
.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact
the Cowboy State tonight through Tuesday. A strong cold front
will continue to push south Monday, reaching southwest Wyoming by
the evening. Precipitation over the Bighorn Basin will spread
into central Wyoming Monday evening. Mountain areas will see snow,
while the lower elevations can expect the rain to change to snow
between sunset Monday and very early Tuesday morning. This
changeover could occur very quickly depending upon elevation.
Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east of the
Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of central
Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late Monday night into
Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the south through
Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to northeasterly wind
will also accompany the cold front.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS… Mountain recreation could be life threatening to
those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.