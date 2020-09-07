Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 4:34AM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

….Early Significant Snow and Wind east of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact

the Cowboy State Monday afternoon through Tuesday. The associated

cold front will push into northern Wyoming Monday morning, and

sweep southward to the Continental Divide by mid- afternoon. This

front will then sweep across the rest of the area between 9 PM and

midnight. Precipitation will begin over the north Monday

afternoon spreading south into central Wyoming Monday evening.

Mountains will begin as rain changing over to snow through the

afternoon. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is expected

to begin as rain before changing to snow some time in the evening

pretty rapidly depending upon elevation. Significant snowfall is

expected for mountains east of the Divide and central Wyoming.

The snow ends from north to south late Monday night into Tuesday

morning. Snow will linger across the south through Tuesday

afternoon. Very strong northerly to northeasterly wind will also

accompany the cold front.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy

roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to

trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as

the teens.

