Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 4:34AM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
….Early Significant Snow and Wind east of the Divide and the
South…
.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact
the Cowboy State Monday afternoon through Tuesday. The associated
cold front will push into northern Wyoming Monday morning, and
sweep southward to the Continental Divide by mid- afternoon. This
front will then sweep across the rest of the area between 9 PM and
midnight. Precipitation will begin over the north Monday
afternoon spreading south into central Wyoming Monday evening.
Mountains will begin as rain changing over to snow through the
afternoon. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is expected
to begin as rain before changing to snow some time in the evening
pretty rapidly depending upon elevation. Significant snowfall is
expected for mountains east of the Divide and central Wyoming.
The snow ends from north to south late Monday night into Tuesday
morning. Snow will linger across the south through Tuesday
afternoon. Very strong northerly to northeasterly wind will also
accompany the cold front.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy
roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to
trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as
the teens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments