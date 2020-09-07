Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 7:31PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the
South…
.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact
the Cowboy State through Tuesday. Rain and snow with this system
this evening is expected to be mainly snow by midnight tonight. A
few thunderstorms could also occur over central and southern
areas. Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east of
the Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of central
Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late tonight into
Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the south through
Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to northeasterly wind
will also accompany the cold front.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS… Mountain recreation could be life threatening to
those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills as low as the single digits.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.