Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 7:31PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact

the Cowboy State through Tuesday. Rain and snow with this system

this evening is expected to be mainly snow by midnight tonight. A

few thunderstorms could also occur over central and southern

areas. Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east of

the Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of central

Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late tonight into

Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the south through

Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to northeasterly wind

will also accompany the cold front.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS… Mountain recreation could be life threatening to

those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills as low as the single digits.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

