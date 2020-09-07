Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 7:31PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact

the Cowboy State through Tuesday. Rain and snow with this system

this evening is expected to be mainly snow by midnight tonight. A

few thunderstorms could also occur over central and southern

areas. Significant snowfall is expected for the mountains east of

the Continental Divide and across the lower elevations of central

Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late tonight into

Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger across the south through

Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to northeasterly wind

will also accompany the cold front.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with lesser amounts near Cokeville. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy

roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to

trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as

the teens.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.