Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 9:30PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact

the Cowboy State through Tuesday. Significant snowfall is

expected for the mountains east of the Continental Divide and

across the lower elevations of central Wyoming. The snow ends from

north to south late tonight into Tuesday morning. Light snow will

linger across the south through Tuesday afternoon. Very strong

northerly to northeasterly wind will also accompany the cold

front.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, with lesser amounts near Cokeville. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy

roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to

trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as

the teens.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.