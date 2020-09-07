Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 9:30PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the
South…
.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact
the Cowboy State through Tuesday. Significant snowfall is
expected for the mountains east of the Continental Divide and
across the lower elevations of central Wyoming. The snow ends from
north to south late tonight into Tuesday morning. Light snow will
linger across the south through Tuesday afternoon. Very strong
northerly to northeasterly wind will also accompany the cold
front.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS… Mountain recreation could be life threatening to
those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills as low as the single digits.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.