Winter Weather Advisory issued September 7 at 9:30PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact

the Cowboy State through Tuesday. Significant snowfall is

expected for the mountains east of the Continental Divide and

across the lower elevations of central Wyoming. The snow ends from

north to south late tonight into Tuesday morning. Light snow will

linger across the south through Tuesday afternoon. Very strong

northerly to northeasterly wind will also accompany the cold

front.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS… Mountain recreation could be life threatening to

those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills as low as the single digits.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.