Freeze Warning issued September 8 at 11:17AM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds at 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees. Hard Freeze Conditions

are likely in St. Anthony and Rexburg with temperatures around

23 degrees.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert including the Mud Lake area and the INL,

the Upper and Lower Snake River Plain including the regions from

American Falls to St. Anthony and the Eastern Magic Valley.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.