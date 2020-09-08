Freeze Warning issued September 8 at 1:52PM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
28 and 32 degrees are expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze
conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.