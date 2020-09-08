Freeze Warning issued September 8 at 5:45AM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert including the Mud Lake area and the INL,

the Upper and Lower Snake River Plain including the regions from

American Falls to St. Anthony, and the Eastern Magic Valley

including Oakley, Burley and Rupert.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.