Freeze Warning issued September 8 at 5:45AM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as
low as 23 expected.
* WHERE…The Shoshone/Lava Beds region including Shoshone,
Richfield and Carey.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
