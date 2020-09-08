Freeze Warning issued September 8 at 7:56PM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
28 and 32 degrees. A small area of Hard Freeze Conditions are
likely in St. Anthony and Rexburg with temperatures around 23
degrees.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.