Freeze Warning issued September 8 at 7:56PM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between

28 and 32 degrees. A small area of Hard Freeze Conditions are

likely in St. Anthony and Rexburg with temperatures around 23

degrees.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.