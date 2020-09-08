Lake Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 1:52PM MDT until September 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between

28 and 32 degrees are expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory,

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.