Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 11:17AM MDT until September 8 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds at 20 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees. Hard Freeze Conditions
are likely in St. Anthony and Rexburg with temperatures around
23 degrees.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert including the Mud Lake area and the INL,
the Upper and Lower Snake River Plain including the regions from
American Falls to St. Anthony and the Eastern Magic Valley.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MDT this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
