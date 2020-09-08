Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 11:17AM MDT until September 8 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…The cities of Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,
Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments