Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 5:45AM MDT until September 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE….The cities of Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,

Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Dubois, Spencer,

Edie School, and Small

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.