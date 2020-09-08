Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 5:45AM MDT until September 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert including the Mud Lake area and the INL,
the Upper and Lower Snake River Plain including the regions from
American Falls to St. Anthony, and the Eastern Magic Valley
including Oakley, Burley and Rupert.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Comments