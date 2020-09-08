Winter Weather Advisory issued September 8 at 4:20AM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will continue

to impact the Cowboy State this morning. Significant snowfall and

gusty winds impacted much of the area Monday night, with strong

winds continuing over southern portions. The snow will end from

north to south through the day today. Light snow will linger

across the south through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will subside

from north to south through the day as well, remaining strong

across the south tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS… Mountain recreation could be life threatening to

those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills as low as the single digits.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.