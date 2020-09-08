Winter Weather Advisory issued September 8 at 4:20AM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the
South…
.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will continue
to impact the Cowboy State this morning. Significant snowfall and
gusty winds impacted much of the area Monday night, with strong
winds continuing over southern portions. The snow will end from
north to south through the day today. Light snow will linger
across the south through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will subside
from north to south through the day as well, remaining strong
across the south tonight.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
with lesser amounts near Cokeville. Winds gusting as high as 60
mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy
roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to
trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as
the teens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.