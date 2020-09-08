Winter Weather Advisory issued September 8 at 4:20AM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

….Early Significant Snow and Wind East of the Divide and the

South…

.An unseasonably strong storm system for September will continue

to impact the Cowboy State this morning. Significant snowfall and

gusty winds impacted much of the area Monday night, with strong

winds continuing over southern portions. The snow will end from

north to south through the day today. Light snow will linger

across the south through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will subside

from north to south through the day as well, remaining strong

across the south tonight.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with lesser amounts near Cokeville. Winds gusting as high as 60

mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy

roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to

trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as

the teens.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.