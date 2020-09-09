Freeze Warning issued September 9 at 3:16AM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees. A

small area of Hard Freeze Conditions are likely in the St.

Anthony and Rexburg region with temperatures as low as 24

degrees.

* WHERE…All of the eastern Magic Valley and Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Through 9 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.