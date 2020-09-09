Freeze Warning issued September 9 at 3:16AM MDT until September 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees. A
small area of Hard Freeze Conditions are likely in the St.
Anthony and Rexburg region with temperatures as low as 24
degrees.
* WHERE…All of the eastern Magic Valley and Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Through 9 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.