Red Flag Warning issued September 13 at 1:18PM MDT until September 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday. the Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and unseasonably warm temperatures, and

gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire

starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In North Central WY Fire Zone….276.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 5 to 15 mph, along with a few gusts up to 25 mph

at the higher elevations.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.

* HAINES INDEX: On Monday a 6 or high potential for large plume

dominated fire growth.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.