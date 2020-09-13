Red Flag Warning issued September 13 at 1:18PM MDT until September 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday. the Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and unseasonably warm temperatures, and
gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire
starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zone….276.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 5 to 15 mph, along with a few gusts up to 25 mph
at the higher elevations.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.
* HAINES INDEX: On Monday a 6 or high potential for large plume
dominated fire growth.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments