Red Flag Warning issued September 14 at 2:07PM MDT until September 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 covering the East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering
the Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts near 30 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low relative
humidity values can cause new or preexisting fires to spread
rapidly.
A Red Flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.